‘Hawkers will not survive unless food prices increase…’ — Netizens respond to hawker closing shop

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to news of a hawker closing shop after admitting she is exhausted trying to find an assistant to help manage the stall. Many have responded with melancholy musings over the future of hawkers in Singapore.

An online user took to an online Facebook group on Tuesday (March 21) to share news of the closing of the hawker stall, Zhao Ji Claypot Rice. “Zhao Ji Claypot Rice no more liao,” the post read. “Auntie told me Sunday got very good business so stock sold out and she closed for good.”

According to the post, despite customers asking her to keep her business open, the hawker is tired. “…(E)ven having overseas tourists (trying) to ask her to continue her business,” the netizen wrote. “But she is just too tired as she can’t find (a) stall assistant.”

The netizen also shared his thoughts on the situation hawkers face, saying, “At this rate, I think (there are) more to come. (Let’s) just cross our fingers.

In the comments section of the post, many shared their thoughts on the matter as well, with one even saying, “Hawkers will not survive unless the food prices increase to a level where they can make a comfortable living. It’s hard work and long hours…but if Hawkers increase their prices, will people still patronise the stall?”

The netizen proposed, “I think we must look at ourselves before we start complaining about the dying hawker trade,” saying people could re-allocate the money they spend eating at different types of establishments and spend on hawkers’ food instead. “Hopefully, with more income, more people will be willing to join the trade and we (wouldn’t) have Gems Hawkers like this close down prematurely.”

Others’ comments revolved around why searching for hawker stall assistants is difficult.

While one wrote, “All the poor stall holders in Singapore will find a hard time to continue running their stall. So many reasons to overcome,” another netizen responded, saying, “Not all (are) poor lah. Some have more houses than you (could) ever imagine.”

Many others expressed sadness over the closure and wished the hawker auntie well.

