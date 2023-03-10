Morning Digest, March 10

1 in 5 SG residents report worsening household finances over the past month—YouGov

SINGAPORE: While three out of five (60 per cent) Singapore residents report no change in household finances compared to the previous month, more than one in five (21 per cent) say that their household finances have worsened in this period. Moreover, only one in eight (13 per cent) report that their financial situation has improved over the past month according to recent data from YouGov Profiles, from February 2023. The data from these profiles show cumulative responses over the past 52 weeks.

Over half of Singaporeans delaying plans to buy homes due to rising property prices, inflation – PropertyGuru study

SINGAPORE: New research from PropertyGuru shows that more than two in four Singaporeans (55 per cent) will most likely delay their plans to buy a home over fears concerning inflation. Moreover, 24 per cent of Singaporeans say they are considering dropping their plans to buy a home altogether.

This is based on the most recent bi-annual 2023 Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) from Singapore’s leading property website. PropertyGuru’s CSS measures the country’s property market’s current consumer sentiments and expectations.

Woman says vet clinic charges walk-in fee of $72.11, but no one answered her calls to get an appointment

SINGAPORE: A woman who had an ill pet cat appeared to regret her decision to take it to a certain vet clinic, which she said refused to provide treatment until she paid a walk-in fee of $72.11. A Ms Juliet Isabella was frustrated because she tried to call Ohana VetCare Clinic at Loyang Point numerous times in the early evening hours of Mar 3, but no one picked up the phone, she wrote in a Mar 7 (Tuesday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

‘Our hawker centre cleanliness is getting worse’ — Singaporeans react to birds eating off empty plate rack

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are raising concerns over an apparent lack of cleanliness in hawker centres in response to a video capturing birds feeding off of a dirty dish rack.

An online user on Monday (March 6) took to social media to share a video that captured what went down at a hawker centre. “Free for all at Teban Garden,” the post read. The thirty-second video showcased a dirty dish rack being swarmed by birds, who were pecking at dishes, eating any food scraps they could find.

‘My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women’ — PM Lee references Madam Kwa Geok Choo in International Women’s Day post

SINGAPORE: In an International Women's Day post, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made reference to his mother, Madam Kwa Geok Choo, and referenced her sentiments regarding the unequal treatment of women. Mr Lee took time to address the nation on Wednesday (March 8) specifically for International Women's Day. In his post, he shared his thoughts on what women's places should look like in society.

