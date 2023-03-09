Over half of Singaporeans delaying plans to buy homes due to rising property prices, inflation – PropertyGuru study

SINGAPORE: New research from PropertyGuru shows that more than two in four Singaporeans (55 per cent) will most likely delay their plans to buy a home over fears concerning inflation. Moreover, 24 per cent of Singaporeans say they are considering dropping their plans to buy a home altogether.

This is based on the most recent bi-annual 2023 Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) from Singapore’s leading property website. PropertyGuru’s CSS measures the country’s property market’s current consumer sentiments and expectations.

The study’s overall Sentiment Index, which shows the present real estate satisfaction and overall climate, housing affordability, interest rates, perceived government efforts, and property prices, is now at 43 points, which had previously been at 45 points during the second half of 2022.

The factor that took the biggest hit is the affordability rating, which decreased by 15 points, from 58 to 43, which is probably why the overall score is now lower.

“More Singaporeans rate property prices at an expensive or too expensive level in H2 2022 – up 57 per cent from 42 per cent in H1 2022. An increased number of Singaporeans (37 per cent) also feel that they are now somewhat unable or definitely unable to buy a property in H2 2022, compared to 25 per cent in H1 2022,” PropertyGuru said on Mar 6.

The study shows that many Singaporeans (55 per cent) are now rethinking their plans regarding buying property, at least until inflation drops and prices stabilise, with 24 per cent saying they’re unlikely to purchase property at all.

From those who participated in the study and who said they are considering buying property, 31 per cent say they’re looking to buy a HDB BTO flat, whereas in the first half of 2022, this figure had only been at 16 per cent.

Moreover “67 per cent of Singaporeans who intend to purchase an HDB BTO flat are drawn to the affordability of these properties,” PropertyGuru added.

Interestingly, this sentiment is strongest among younger Singaporeans (ages 22 to 29), 47 per cent of whom gave this response, and lower-income individuals, half of whom said they feel this way.

PropertyGuru also noted that in spite of increasing concerns over affordability, there are Singaporeans who now accept the high prices of resale HDB flats. Nearly three in 10, or 29 per cent, say it’s reasonable for these properties to be sold at a $1 million or an even higher price tag, with respondents aged 30 to 39 years old and in the high-income group mostly expressing this sentiment.

“Given the increase in marginal Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD) announced in Budget 2023, we expect property seekers searching for private residential homes between the $1.5 million to $2 million price range to pause and recalibrate their purchase preferences. They may even further ‘right size’ their accommodation choices or consider HDBresale flats, especially if they are first-time applicants due to the enhanced Central Provident Fund (CPF) Housing Grants available. They would now have more financial muscle towards purchasing the larger flat types such as four- or five-room flats,” said Dr Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager – Singapore, PropertyGuru.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg