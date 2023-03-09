‘Our hawker centre cleanliness is getting worse’ — Singaporeans react to birds eating off empty plate rack

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are raising concerns over an apparent lack of cleanliness in hawker centres in response to a video capturing birds feeding off of a dirty dish rack.

An online user on Monday (March 6) took to social media to share a video that captured what went down at a hawker centre. “Free for all at Teban Garden,” the post read. The thirty-second video showcased a dirty dish rack being swarmed by birds, who were pecking at dishes, eating any food scraps they could find.

In response to this, many netizens raised concerns over sanitation. While some people shared jokes in the comments section of the post to make light of the situation, others took it a lot more seriously, citing sanitation and even calling on the National Environment Agency.

“This is the main issue in every hawker center,” one said. “If anyone can think of a solution, (he or she would) definitely become a millionaire.”

“We were told not to feed the birds,” wrote another. “But in the end, the birds are having a buffet.”

“Our hawker centre cleanliness is getting worse,” said a third, taking a more serious tone. “The cleaners did not do their part. Nowadays we seem like (we’re) eating in a rubbish dump environment.” The netizen called on the NEA, seeing the matter as serious. “The cleaners even sweep the food crumb onto the floor. NEA should check on them. In the past, when contract cleaners did everything, it seemed better. But ever since we, customers (started) clear(ing) our own trays, (the) situation (started) getting worse.”

Another said “Central bird kitchen.”

The video has gotten over 17,000 views since it was put online.

