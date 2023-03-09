Netizens poke fun at thief who seemed to be stealing in instalments; takes 1 shoe & 1 sandal at Bedok Reservoir block

SINGAPORE: A man was caught on cam taking away just one shoe and one sandal at Block 113 Bedok Reservoir Road. The video was uploaded on the sgfollowsall Instagram page on Tuesday (Mar 7) where it went viral after netizens made fun of the thief.

A follower of the account shared the video, which showed a man in a black shirt and light brown short pants, passing by the outside of the block and then randomly picking up footwear. And while he can only be seen taking a woman’s purple sandal, the post says the thief took a shoe as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

But with the internet being what it is, individuals commenting on the sgfollowsall IG post had some fun with the incident, although we’re sure it wasn’t nearly as fun for the owner of the shoe and sandal.

“Very smart guy. He will take 1 side in the evening and another side in the morning. This is call stealing in instalment,” wrote one.

“Took 1 side. Owner throw away another side then he picked up then not consider stealing. Lol,” another chimed in.

One netizen asked this question: Man what u gonna do with one side left”?

“just saw a single Crocs left at the void deck of a block, maybe he left it many kilometers away from its origin?” asked another.

A netizen was not nearly as forgiving, writing, “Thats just evil right there..”

Some, however, were puzzled.

Some years back, a family started missing some footwear, but they found out that it was a literal cat burglar that was the culprit.

Its weird that we lost one side of our flip flops 4 times and we wonder why the thief only took one side? Guess what? We finally caught the thief 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HD4ZlSMPPf — Amy A. (@amyramrn) June 9, 2021

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg