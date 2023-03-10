2 Sembawang MPs out of action at the same time due to lower-body injuries

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore GRC Members of Parliament (MP), Ong Ye Kung and Lim Wee Kiak have temporarily suspended house visits in their ward, due to separate injuries involving their knee and foot, respectively.

Mr Ong’s injury is an old one, that occurred more than a decade ago. He tore his meniscus in his right knee while playing football in a labour union tournament, over ten years ago, and the cartilage in the knee wore out thereafter.

Revealing that he has been grappling with bone-on-bone pain that has forced him to give up his favourite physical activities, the Transport Minister said that he decided to undergo partial knee replacement surgery.

Taking to Facebook on Monday (6 Mar), Mr Ong said that the surgery was successfully completed and that he has six weeks of rehab ahead – a lengthy recovery period which has led him to suspend the house visits he regularly conducts at Sembawang GRC.

Mr Ong was likely relying on his fellow MPs at the group ward to help him look out for his residents while he recovers but his colleague, Dr Lim, has also suddenly gone out of action due to a freak accident.

Dr Lim wrote on Facebook just two days later, on Wednesday (8 Mar): “A freak accidental misstep on a staircase this morning at work resulted in a right ankle sprain which swells up immediately with immense pain. Hope the ankle sprain can recovers quickly.”

