‘Give as many people the first dose’ – Govt studies new approach to vaccination

Singapore — The Ministry of Health is considering a new approach to vaccination.

International studies have shown that we can space out the first and second doses from the current three to four weeks, to six to eight weeks, without affecting the efficacy of the vaccines.

“By spacing out the doses, we can give as many people as possible a good level of first-dose protection without reducing the effectiveness,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

“We are also studying the rolling out of vaccination for children under 16 years old once the vaccine is approved for use,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Currently, there are 38 new locally transmitted cases, 17 of them currently unlinked.

“We picked up more cases partly because we are deploying rapid tests. To date, we have distributed antigen rapid test kits to 236 Public Health Preparedness Clinics, and will cover more soon. The rapid test kits are less accurate but good for screening. If it detects a positive case, we follow up quickly with a PCR test to confirm,” said Mr Ong.

He added that Singapore is making good progress with vaccination – a quarter of the population is now fully vaccinated, while a third has received at least one dose.

When the rollout began, the priority was vaccinating those who need it most – the elderly and the frontline workers – to give them maximum protection.

