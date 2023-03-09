‘My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women’ — PM Lee references Madam Kwa Geok Choo in International Women’s Day post

SINGAPORE: In an International Women’s Day post, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made reference to his mother, Madam Kwa Geok Choo, and referenced her sentiments regarding the unequal treatment of women.

Mr Lee took time to address the nation on Wednesday (March 8) specifically for International Women’s Day. In his post, he shared his thoughts on what women’s places should look like in society.

“Today is International Women’s Day,” wrote Mr Lee. “Through many contributions, women have left an indelible mark on Singapore. They play vital roles as mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters and so much more.”

He then went on to talk about his mother, who was a lawyer. “My mother, Madam Kwa Geok Choo, felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women,” said Mr. Lee. “In 1959, she made the first and only political speech in her life, focused on raising the status of women.”

He then reiterated the words of the late Madam Kwa, writing, “Echoing my late mother’s words, I believe that women should participate fully in our political life and work with men to shape the political future of our country. In Singapore, we will constantly strive for a fairer and more equal society based on meritocracy, where women can pursue their aspirations freely and fully.”

Mr Lee then invited all of Singapore to take part in celebrating women. “Do join me in showing your appreciation for all the women in our lives,” he said. “Happy International Women’s Day!”

Many other netizens took to the comments section of the post to leave messages in support and appreciation of women.

“Our society is still built on the assumption that women are the social, political, and economic inferior of men,” one quoted in a comment. “An iconic legacy full of warmth, grace and strength!”

