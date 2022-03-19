Morning Digest, Mar 19

Whopping 71% employees rather work from home or anywhere else than get promoted in an organisation
Ivanti, an IT asset and service management software solutions company, released on Mar 10, the study findings that highlights an evolution in work sentiments, which uncovered that about 71 per cent of employees chose to work from anywhere than getting promoted.
A total of 6,119 office workers and IT professionals from different parts of the world participated in the study, revealing that over 4,200 of them prefer remote work to a promotion.
Netizens school Dee Kosh when he says he doesn’t know why Twitch has banned him for life
Former YouTuber Dee Kosh hardly ever posts on social media these days. His last posts on Facebook and Twitter are all over a year old.
But he surfaced recently, posting on Instagram stories on Wednesday (Mar 16) to say why he hasn’t been on Twitch either.
Barbie Hsu and her mum have kissed and made up
It looks like tensions between Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu and her mother, Huang Chun-Mei, are over.
Hsu’s younger sister Dee Hsu, who is also in the entertainment business, was recently quoted in CNA as saying, “My mother, my two sisters and I are extremely close. Of course she has concerns as our mother, but she loves her daughter so there’s no way she can (stay mad) at her for long.”
Troubles between Huang and her celebrity daughter erupted when news broke out that Hsu had married her former boyfriend, DJ Koo Jun-yup earlier this month.
‘Tree huggers vs. BBQ lovers’ — Netizens divided on huge stingray caught by fishermen at East Coast Park
Grilled stingray served with spicy sambal sauce is a traditional dish in Singapore and Malaysia.
However, with more and more people embracing a plant-based diet due to health and ethical concerns, there can sometimes be a conflict of ideas between people who eat meat and those who don’t.
One stark and very recent example of this was found on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings, where a netizen going by Puji Charm posted photos on Sunday (Mar 13) of fishermen who had caught a stingray.
In Hougang: Car slams into lamp post, driver and passengers run away
Shortly after 8am on March 16, a car hit a lamp post in Hougang and the driver and his two passengers all fled the scene.
Road traffic rules require those involved in a car crash to stay at the scene, but all three men left the damaged car beside Hougang Avenue 4, on the side of the road headed towards Hougang Avenue 9.
