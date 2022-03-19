Home News Morning Digest, Mar 19

Morning Digest, Mar 19

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Whopping 71% employees rather work from home or anywhere else than get promoted in an organisation

Photo: freepik.com/Telework (for illustration purposes only)

Ivanti, an IT asset and service management software solutions company, released on Mar 10, the study findings that highlights an evolution in work sentiments, which uncovered that about 71 per cent of employees chose to work from anywhere than getting promoted.

A total of 6,119 office workers and IT professionals from different parts of the world participated in the study, revealing that over 4,200 of them prefer remote work to a promotion.

Read more here

Netizens school Dee Kosh when he says he doesn’t know why Twitch has banned him for life

Former YouTuber Dee Kosh hardly ever posts on social media these days. His last posts on  Facebook and Twitter are all over a year old.

- Advertisement 1-

But he surfaced recently, posting on Instagram stories on Wednesday (Mar 16) to say why he hasn’t been on Twitch either.

Read more here

Barbie Hsu and her mum have kissed and made up

Photo: IG screengrab/hsushiyuan

It looks like tensions between Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu and her mother, Huang Chun-Mei, are over.

Hsu’s younger sister Dee Hsu, who is also in the entertainment business, was recently quoted in CNA as saying, “My mother, my two sisters and I are extremely close. Of course she has concerns as our mother, but she loves her daughter so there’s no way she can (stay mad) at her for long.”

Troubles between Huang and her celebrity daughter erupted when news broke out that Hsu had married her former boyfriend, DJ Koo Jun-yup earlier this month.

Read more here

‘Tree huggers vs. BBQ lovers’ — Netizens divided on huge stingray caught by fishermen at East Coast Park

Photo: FB screengrab/Puji Charm
- Advertisement 2-

Grilled stingray served with spicy sambal sauce is a traditional dish in Singapore and Malaysia.

However, with more and more people embracing a plant-based diet due to health and ethical concerns, there can sometimes be a conflict of ideas between people who eat meat and those who don’t.

One stark and very recent example of this was found on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings, where a netizen going by Puji Charm posted photos on Sunday (Mar 13) of fishermen who had caught a stingray.

Read more here

In Hougang: Car slams into lamp post, driver and passengers run away

Photo: FB screengrab/ SGRVigilante

Shortly after 8am on March 16, a car hit a lamp post in Hougang and the driver and his two passengers all fled the scene.

- Advertisement 3-

Road traffic rules require those involved in a car crash to stay at the scene, but all three men left the damaged car beside Hougang Avenue 4, on the side of the road headed towards Hougang Avenue 9.

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24 to the welcoming arms of Ukrainians, the world might have a different set of consequences to deal with. Instead, more...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads even in public. But this guy...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs, with some in Singapore jumping...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year, and it follows the trend...
Read more
Featured News

Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure...
Read more
Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs,...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore