Morning Digest, Mar 19

Ivanti, an IT asset and service management software solutions company, released on Mar 10, the study findings that highlights an evolution in work sentiments, which uncovered that about 71 per cent of employees chose to work from anywhere than getting promoted.

A total of 6,119 office workers and IT professionals from different parts of the world participated in the study, revealing that over 4,200 of them prefer remote work to a promotion.

Read more here

Netizens school Dee Kosh when he says he doesn’t know why Twitch has banned him for life