‘Tree huggers vs. BBQ lovers’ — Netizens divided on huge stingray caught by fishermen at East Coast Park

Grilled stingray served with spicy sambal sauce is a traditional dish in Singapore and Malaysia.

However, with more and more people embracing a plant-based diet due to health and ethical concerns, there can sometimes be a conflict of ideas between people who eat meat and those who don’t.

One stark and very recent example of this was found on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings, where a netizen going by Puji Charm posted photos on Sunday (Mar 13) of fishermen who had caught a stingray.

“Just saw this at East Coast Park. They were cutting it and preparing to cook. Just caught,” was the caption.

It was indeed an impressive stingray, having quite a sizable wingspan.

However, it also turned out to polarize members of the community, who seemed to fall squarely into two camps, prompting one netizen to write, “This comments section can be divided into tree-huggers versus BBQ stingray lovers.”

One side celebrated the fabulous catch, especially because of its huge size.

The other side felt that the stingray should not have been caught.

Fishing is allowed in certain parts of Singapore, but, in the interest of protecting the country’s marine biodiversity, areas such as Sisters’ Islands Marine Park, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Labrador Nature Reserve rocky shore, Chek Jawa Wetlands, and the waters around Coney Island Park have been designated as ‘No Fishing’ areas.

Those who fish in these areas may face fines between $5000 and $50,000.

Stingrays are allowed to be caught in areas designated for fishing. However, there are some ray species listed on the Marine Conservation Society website that anglers should avoid catching due to ‘significant environmental concerns.’ /TISG

