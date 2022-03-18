Barbie Hsu and her mum have kissed and made up

- Advertisement -

It looks like tensions between Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu and her mother, Huang Chun-Mei, are over.

Hsu’s younger sister Dee Hsu, who is also in the entertainment business, was recently quoted in CNA as saying, “My mother, my two sisters and I are extremely close. Of course she has concerns as our mother, but she loves her daughter so there’s no way she can (stay mad) at her for long.”

Troubles between Huang and her celebrity daughter erupted when news broke out that Hsu had married her former boyfriend, DJ Koo Jun-yup earlier this month.

Huang was reportedly unhappy as she did not learn of the marriage until the day before it happened, and allegedly told her daughter that she needed to apologise or Huang would not recognize Koo as part of the family.

In November of last year, Hsu divorced Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, whom she married in 2010 and with whom she has a son and a daughter.

When Koo heard about the split, he reached out to the Meteor Garden actress and the two reconnected and fell in love.

The two had been in a relationship in 1999 but broke up after a year.

However, they could not reunite in person due to Taiwan’s pandemic restrictions.

The only way the two could be together was for Koo, who was in Korea at the time, to marry Hsu.

He flew to Taiwan on Mar 9 and then was quarantined for 10 days.

They plan on staying there for a few months and then will move to Korea with Hsu’s children.

In the meantime, Huang put up a couple of social media posts, one of which said, “Don’t snatch my daughter [away from me]. I’ll peck you to death,” a report from TODAY said.

But things have changed since then.

Dee Hsu told Taiwanese media earlier this week that her mum has been watching old videos wherein Koo guested on Dee’s variety show, and expressed how good-looking he is.

“She said that her son-in-law was very handsome back then. So, I guess it was the perfect ending,” she said in a report in Yahoo!Life.

The report also says that Barbie and Dee have rejoined their mother at their weekly family dinner. /TISG

