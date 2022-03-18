In Hougang: Car slams into lamp post, driver and passengers run away

- Advertisement -

Shortly after 8am on March 16, a car hit a lamp post in Hougang and the driver and his two passengers all fled the scene.

Road traffic rules require those involved in a car crash to stay at the scene, but all three men left the damaged car beside Hougang Avenue 4, on the side of the road headed towards Hougang Avenue 9.

Witnesses who saw the car slam into the lamppost told the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News that three men were seen climbing out of the damaged vehicle and running up the grassy slope towards the HDB blocks.

They were long gone by the time the police arrived. The vehicle was towed away four hours later.

A video taken from a high vantage point was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook and YouTube pages.

It shows a black Mitsubishi at the base of a grassy slope, with its trunk wide open, possibly as a result of the impact. A man wearing a white t-shirt can be seen climbing out of the car and then coming around to the rear of the vehicle.

In still photos posted to SG Road Vigilante, another man in a dark shirt and blue shorts appears to have exited the car as well.

According to a report in The Straits Times, the vehicle went up on a curb, hit the lamp post then slid across the grass, ending up by a pedestrianwalkway in front of Block 670.

ST said that police believe the car skidded but no one is thought to have been injured in the mishap. Police are now investigating the incident.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that many elderly residents use the path where the car slid onto the grass verge, adding that it was fortunate no one was on the path when the crash happened.

Another resident said that mishaps occur in the area every once in a while, mostly because motorists tend to speed around the bend.

