Home News In Hougang: Car slams into lamp post, driver and passengers run away

In Hougang: Car slams into lamp post, driver and passengers run away

Photo: FB screengrab/ SGRVigilante

Imagine if you were walking along a footpath, and a car hurtles hurtles towards you.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Shortly after 8am on March 16, a car hit a lamp post in Hougang and the driver and his two passengers all fled the scene.

Road traffic rules require those involved in a car crash to stay at the scene, but all three men left the damaged car beside Hougang Avenue 4, on the side of the road headed towards Hougang Avenue 9.

Witnesses who saw the car slam into the lamppost told the Chinese-language  Shin Min Daily News that three men were seen climbing out of the damaged vehicle and running up the grassy slope towards the HDB blocks.

- Advertisement 1-

They were long gone by the time the police arrived. The vehicle was towed away four hours later.

A video taken from a high vantage point was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook and YouTube pages.

It shows a black Mitsubishi at the base of  a grassy slope, with its trunk wide open, possibly as a result of the impact. A man wearing a white t-shirt can be seen climbing out of the  car and then coming around to the rear of the vehicle. 

In still photos posted to SG Road Vigilante, another man in a dark shirt and blue shorts appears to have exited the car as well.

- Advertisement 2-

According to a report in The Straits Times, the vehicle went up on a curb, hit the lamp post  then slid across the grass, ending up by a pedestrianwalkway  in front of Block 670.

ST said that police believe the car skidded but no one is thought to have been injured in the mishap. Police are now investigating the incident.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that many elderly residents use the path where the car slid onto the grass verge, adding that it was fortunate  no one was on the path when the crash happened. 

Another resident said that mishaps occur in the area every once in a while, mostly because motorists tend to speed around the bend.

- Advertisement 3-

/TISG

Speeding lorry overtakes, skids & crashes into the concrete barrier during heavy rain

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24 to the welcoming arms of Ukrainians, the world might have a different set of consequences to deal with. Instead, more...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads even in public. But this guy...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs, with some in Singapore jumping...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year, and it follows the trend...
Read more
Featured News

Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure...
Read more
Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs,...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore