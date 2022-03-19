Maid seen on camera vigorously swinging young child around and making TikTok video

- Advertisement -

A video posted online by a foreign domestic worker showing her rather roughly swinging her employer’s young child around as she films a TkTok dance video has gone viral, drawing thousands of views and comments.

Posted on Facebook page SG Kiasu on Mar 15, the 21-second clip shows the helper carrying the child and spinning around multiple times. The child’s head can be seen coming dangerously close to a wall.

At first, the child is seen smiling, but after being spun around many times, and almost horizontally, the child looks somewhat shaken.

The video has drawn more than 10,000 views and comments from worried netizens.

- Advertisement 1-

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this month, a video of a foreign domestic helper abusing an elderly man at a park was circulated on social media.

In a post to the Suara Kita SG Facebook group on Tuesday (Mar 1), the helper was seen abusing the elderly man at an HDB pavilion in Queenstown. The man who submitted the video captioned that at 2.30 pm his wife caught the helper in the act of abusing an elderly man in a wheelchair.

https://theindependent.sg/maid-filmed-abusing-elderly-man-hitting-his-head-and-pulling-his-arms/

- Advertisement 2-

In the video, the helper could be seen trying to exercise with the elderly man at first, but then she was seen pulling his arms and roughly jerking them. She was also filmed hitting the old man on the head.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg