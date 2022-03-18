Entertainment Celebrity Netizens school Dee Kosh when he says he doesn’t know why Twitch...

Netizens school Dee Kosh when he says he doesn’t know why Twitch has banned him for life

If ignorance is bliss, then Dee Kosh must be in seventh heaven. But not for long, if he heeds what netizens have to say.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Former YouTuber Dee Kosh hardly ever posts on social media these days. His last posts on  Facebook and Twitter are all over a year old.

But he surfaced recently, posting on Instagram stories on Wednesday (Mar 16) to say why he hasn’t been on Twitch either.

For non-gamers (yes, some of us are still out there and not all of us are Boomers *coughs*), Twitch is a US-based live-streaming service that features esports competitions and music broadcasts, but it’s primarily known for video game live streaming.

Streamers can receive commissions based on the sales of the games they play, so it can be a lucrative platform, perhaps particularly for Kosh, whose popularity took a sharp nosedive in 2020, after several young men accused him of sexual harassment.

- Advertisement 1-

He faces three counts of offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services. He also faces three charges under the Films Act and one under the Children and Young Persons Act, for offences involving at least four boys aged between 15 and 17.

In January, Kosh’s lawyer, Mr Joel Wong of Eugene Thuraisingam LLP told District Judge Terence Tay that the prosecution was ready to proceed with Kosh’s case and that the former YouTuber’s instructions were that he is “ready to take a certain course of action”.

In video on Kosh’s YouTube channel which seems to have taken down, he had said he was “no paedophile”  but would “plead guilty to making sex-for-cash offers to boys”.

Kosh, 33, (born Darryl Ian Koshy) is out on bail and is waiting his next court date. In the meantime, he said on Instagram, he’s been unable to do live streams on Twitch because he’s reportedly been “banned for life”.

This is what Kosh’s Twitch channel looks like now.

- Advertisement 2-

Another Twitch account he started was banned after two days.

He then said that he wished Twitch would tell him why he had been banned and asked followers to recommend alternative platforms for him.

Netizens commenting on a mothership story about Kosh being banned from Twitch obligingly provided answers as to why they thought he was banned from the platform, which is, after all, used primarily by young people.

- Advertisement 3-

One commenter posted a screenshot of Twitch’s community guidelines, from a pertinent section on “Off-Service Conduct.”

“Twitch is committed to facilitating vibrant and dynamic communities, which can only happen if our users feel secure and protected. In order to achieve this goal, Twitch enforces against severe offenses committed by members of the Twitch community that occur outside of our services, such as … sexual assault, and child grooming. 

We will investigate reports that include verifiable evidence of these behaviors and, if we are able to confirm, issue enforcements against the relevant users.”

This was repeated by another netizen.

Others expressed surprise that Kosh seemed so clueless.

/TISG

Dee Kosh to plead guilty to multiple sexual offences, including attempts to exploit teenage boy

 

 

 

 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24 to the welcoming arms of Ukrainians, the world might have a different set of consequences to deal with. Instead, more...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads even in public. But this guy...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs, with some in Singapore jumping...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year, and it follows the trend...
Read more
Featured News

Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure...
Read more
Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs,...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore