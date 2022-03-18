Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 18

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 18

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Helper without safety harness seen cleaning exterior of window of high-rise flat

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

This domestic helper was spotted risking life and limb while perched on the exterior ledge of a high-rise apartment cleaning the windows, several storeys  above the ground.

“For all employers, please use your heart. Don’t let the maid do this kind of dangerous job,” urged a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

Read more here

Another coffee shop announces price increase

Yet another notice of price hikes at a coffee shop has resurfaced, leading to much unhappiness among netizens.

The notice, shared on several Facebook pages and in chat groups on Tuesday (Mar 15) reads: “1/3/22 Price adjustment”.

Read more here

WP’s He Ting Ru: Need to do more to keep migrant workers safe in transit to and from work

Facebook screengrab: Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss 张媛容

Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) brought up the issue of road safety for migrant workers being ferried to and from work.

She writes in a March 15 Facebook post that the improvements recently rolled out do “not go far enough”. because it still means that migrant workers aren’t

Read more here

Interior designers reveal the truth about markups, renovation advice, and unreasonable clients

interior-designers-reveal-the-truth-about-markups,-renovation-advice,-and-unreasonable-clients

Shirtless man spotted running from police near Seletar Mall

Photo: IG screengrab/ singapore incidents

A video of a shirtless man being chased by police in Sengkang has gone viral, getting thousands of views in the past few days.

The 38-second clip is thought to have been taken on Sunday (Mar 13) in front of the Sengkang Green Primary School and posted to the Singapore Incidents Facebook and Instagram pages only on Tuesday night (Mar 15).

Read more here

 

