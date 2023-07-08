Morning Digest, July 8

TTSH doctors share story of finding octopus stuck in Singaporean man’s throat

SINGAPORE: A man who experienced nausea after a meal sought medical assistance at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. To their surprise, doctors found a whole octopus in his throat. The identity of the 55-year-old man has not been disclosed.

Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim found liable for negligence in AHTC trial while Pritam Singh is cleared

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal has found Workers’ Party (WP) chairperson Sylvia Lim and former secretary-general Low Thia Khiang liable for negligence in town council payments process as part of the ongoing civil trial involving the alleged misuse of S$33.7 million in Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) funds.

The Court of Appeal has cleared current party chief Pritam Singh of any wrongdoing in this matter due to a legal technicality.

Panellists to raise concerns over political hate sites flourishing without repercussion in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Academics, lawyers and media personnel are set to discuss why political hate sites should not be able to flourish without repercussions in Singapore in a forum set to take place on Saturday (8 July). The event will be held at Palms Bistro (60 Anson Rd, #01-02, Singapore 079914) from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and is jointly organised by renowned research institute The Asia Centre, The Independent Singapore and Wake Up Singapore.

Man caught taking upskirt videos at Balestier last month suspected to be the same person who took pictures at Bugis years ago?

SINGAPORE: In June, a man’s TikTok video of himself chasing another man who took upskirt pictures at Balestier went viral, getting over 725,000 views.

Another video has recently been shared of someone allegedly being the same culprit who took similar photos and videos, this time at Bugis, MustShareNews reports. However, it is also possible that the two men in question could be different individuals.

“Bird paradise without the entrance fees” — Singapore West Zone hailed after mesmerising parakeet sighting

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared photos of an area in Singapore West Zone naturally decorated with numerous parakeets perched on a tree, a handful of commenters came together to appreciate the beauty of the graceful creatures. An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Tuesday (July 4) to share a captivating photo of a flock of parakeets perched on a tree at Singapore West Zone.

