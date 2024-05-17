SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer has characterized the practice of employees procuring medical certificates (MCs) through teleconsultations as an act of abuse, asking how these doctors can verify whether the patient is truly unfit for work.

Taking to the Straits Times’ forum, Lucy Ng said noted the lack of need for an in-person clinic visit with the prevalence of telemedicine apps today.

She lamented: “These services are simple – make a call, have your consultation made in the comfort of your home or wherever you are and an MC can be issued just based on that video call. It is as easy as shopping online or ordering your food online.”

Expressing concerns that merely requiring a verbal list of symptoms could lead to abuse of the system, she questioned: “How does the doctor determine – based on that teleconsult – that the patient is so unwell, he deserves a two-day MC?”

Ms Ng seemed to make employers out to be the victims of this phenomenon, calling bosses “helpless as MCs are recognised even though we know the person may not be genuinely ill.”

She added, “…the demands by employees seem to be never ending.

“We already have many perks and benefits such as childcare benefits, flexi-work hours and work-from-home arrangements, but we have to admit that we may also be creating a lackadaisical attitude in this generation of workers.”

Ms Ng’s letter has sparked a range of reactions online, with some segments of the working population voicing concern.

Critics argue that Ms Ng’s characterization of the issue overlooks the systemic issues at play, including workplace cultures that prioritize productivity over employee well-being. Her assumption that employees have access to ample perks and benefits also fails to account for disparities within the workforce, where certain demographics may face greater challenges accessing such accommodations.

Some Singaporeans have argued that dismissing employee concerns as mere entitlement ignores the broader societal context, including the impact of factors such as rising living costs, job insecurity, and work-related stress. Addressing these underlying issues requires a nuanced approach that considers the needs and experiences of all stakeholders, including both employers and employees.

While Ms Ng’s concerns appear legitimate, it remains essential to acknowledge the complexities of the situation and work towards solutions that promote fairness and transparency in the workplace. This includes addressing systemic issues that contribute to employee dissatisfaction and ensuring that healthcare practices prioritize both efficiency and accountability.

TISG/