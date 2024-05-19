SINGAPORE: Singapore is an island nation that is small in size but grand in spectacle. The city-state blends diverse cultures, modern marvels, and rich history.

Let’s explore the top 10 must-visit places in Singapore, as MaxxTV recommends.

1. Singapore Zoo

The Singapore Zoo is a paradise for nature lovers. It houses a diverse range of animals in spacious, naturalistic enclosures.

The zoo also offers interactive experiences, making it a captivating adventure for all ages.

2. Raffles Hotel

A symbol of colonial elegance, the historic Raffles Hotel exudes timeless charm. This architectural masterpiece is the birthplace of the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail.

With a history spanning over a century, it has hosted illustrious guests from around the world. A visit here is a step back in time.

3. Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is a must-visit. The trio of towers, crowned by a sky park, offer the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool. As you have fun swimming, enjoy panoramic views of Singapore’s skyline.

More than a hotel, it’s a destination with its own shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

4. Orchard Road

Orchard Road is Singapore’s premier shopping destination. This bustling street is lined with malls and luxury boutiques. Beyond shopping, you can enjoy vibrant street life, alfresco cafés, and lively street performers.

5. Little India

Step into Little India and be transported to a different world. The district buzzes with life, aromas of traditional Indian spices, and vibrant colours of saris and flower garlands.

There are also beautiful temples worth exploring, plus you can savour some rich culinary delights, from samosas to buttery naan.

6. Sentosa Island

Have some fun at Sentosa Island as you spend your day at Universal Studios, explore the underwater wonders at S.E.A. Aquarium, or relax on the serene Siloso Beach.

Whether you seek adrenaline-pumping rides or tranquil beach time, Sentosa can provide a perfect day out for every traveller. Plus, Sentosa has the best sunsets.

7. Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is a stunning blend of nature and technology. Wander among towering Supertrees, visit the world’s largest glass greenhouse—the Flower Dome, or get lost in the Cloud Forest’s mist.

As night falls, the gardens transform into a magical landscape with an enchanting light and sound show.

8. Clarke Quay

Clarke Quay is the epicentre of Singapore’s nightlife. This vibrant riverside area comes alive with neon lights and music. Enjoy the riverside dining with various cuisines, live music venues, and entertainment.

9. Merlion Park

Home to the iconic Merlion statue, Merlion Park is a must-stop in Singapore. The mythical creature, with a lion’s head and fish’s body, symbolises Singapore’s heritage.

Here, you can enjoy the stunning views of Marina Bay and the city skyline, which are especially breathtaking at night when the area lights up.

10. Chinatown

Chinatown is a vibrant district reflecting Singapore’s rich cultural history. Wander through lively markets filled with unique trinkets and exotic fruits, and indulge in traditional Chinese cuisine.

If you want to glimpse Singapore’s cultural heritage and lively atmosphere, then visit no other than its very own Chinatown.

