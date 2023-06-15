Man suspected taking upskirt photos chased & caught by member of the public

SINGAPORE: The police arrested a man suspected of taking upskirt pictures of unsuspecting women at Balestier last weekend after a member of the public caught him red-handed and chased him down the road before handing him over to the police.

The brave member of the public, TikTok user @kamehao, uploaded the video onto the social media website while pursuing the suspected voyeur on Monday (12 June). The video, nearly two minutes long, racked up about half a million views within 24 hours, as it went viral online.

The video shows the TikTok user, wearing black, chasing after a man wearing glasses, a mask and a grey-striped T-shirt. The member of the public says in the video that he suspects the man he is chasing was secretly taking upskirt pictures.

@kamehao says in the video that he had been chasing for two or three minutes before he began lagging out of sheer exhaustion. Fortunately, the suspect – who was running barefoot, with his slippers in his hand, also began to get tired, and @kamehao managed to corner him at a carpark.

A food delivery rider helped to call the police while @kamehao held onto the man’s mobile phone tightly and refused to let him leave. The suspect said, “I’m sorry”, after being caught. When asked what he did, he said, “I just filmed like this”, seeming to admit that he was secretly filming.

The man was then taken outside the carpark and was made to sit on the side of the road as @kamehao waited for the police to arrive. The suspect can be heard begging, “I really can’t go to jail.”

The suspect then admitted that he secretly photographed more than one person and committed similar acts elsewhere. He claimed he did it because he didn’t have a girlfriend and couldn’t manage stress while admitting his actions were wrong.

Shortly after that, two police officers arrived and took over. The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case around 6.28 pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

