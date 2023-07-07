Man caught taking upskirt videos at Balestier last month suspected to be the same person who took pictures at Bugis years ago?

SINGAPORE: In June, a man’s TikTok video of himself chasing another man who took upskirt pictures at Balestier went viral, getting over 725,000 views.

Another video has recently been shared of someone allegedly being the same culprit who took similar photos and videos, this time at Bugis, MustShareNews reports. However, it is also possible that the two men in question could be different individuals.

On June 12, a man who goes by @kamehao on TikTok uploaded a video of himself pursuing a suspected voyeur. The TikTok shows @kamehao, dressed in black, chasing after a man wearing glasses, a mask, and a grey shirt.

The man in grey, 46, was arrested by the police for voyeurism on June 11.

More recently, another video was shared on TikTok and Instagram of a man who looks very much like the voyeur in @kamehao’s video being confronted by some women who remain off camera. Only the man can be seen.

It was reportedly taken in Bugis some years ago. In the video, some women can be heard telling the man to delete the pictures, but later they discovered he had not done so.

“If you took photo of us, please delete,” the woman told the man.

The man then tells her sorry and that he has deleted them already.

The woman asks him, “Why you take photos of us?” while another woman can be heard saying, “Delete all. Delete.”

Again the man says sorry.

They further tell him to go to his “Recently Deleted” folder on his mobile phone to ensure that he removes all their photos from his phone, but it does not appear that he has done so.

“He’s not sorry for sure. Girls, please be aware of your surroundings. Protect yourself.” /TISG

