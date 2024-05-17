;
Home News

HDB rent prices increase by 0.3% in April

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: Rental prices for Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats have continued to increase, following the same trajectory from the beginning of the year. Following a 0.6 per cent increase in March, HDB rental prices went up by 0.3 per cent again in April, according to property website 99.co.

Each type of HDB flat saw a rental price increase in April, with the exception of five-room flats, whose rental prices fell by 0.4 per cent.

Rental for three-room flats rose by 0.6 per cent, while it saw an increase of 0.4 per cent for four-room flats and 0.1 per cent for executive apartments.

“Not a big jump month-on-month but a large leap upwards from last year’s numbers,” the company noted.

Screengrab/99-SRX

Meanwhile, rental prices for condominiums have been on the decline, which may be attributed to a surplus supply continuing to exert downward pressure.

99.co said today (17 May): “In contrast, HDB rental prices have consistently been reaching all-time highs. Although the overall price increase for the month was modest at 0.3 per cent, rental prices have generally been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year.

See also  Landlord asks for $500 cash after tenant claims CDC vouchers

“Despite the increase in rental prices, HDB rental volume has steadily risen over the past two months. Rental prices for HDB properties may continue to rise as they remain a viable alternative to condo rentals.”

Read also: HDB rents expected to remain stable due to demand for affordability

Year-on-year, HDB rents have gone up by 7.6 per cent as of April.

They increased by 0.7 per cent in non-mature estates last month, while decreasing by 0.3 per cent in mature estates. Year-on-year, however, rental prices have risen in both, by 7.8 per cent in non-mature estates and 7.3 per cent in mature estates.

At the same time, rental volumes went up last month as well, increasing 9.2 per cent from March. The volume has gone down by 9.5 per cent year on year, however.

But rental volume increased across the different unit types: three-room flats by 6.4 per cent, four-room flats by 8.6 per cent, 5-room flats by 7.4 per cent, and executive flats by 10.1 per cent.

See also  Jamus Lim Addresses Public Concerns Over Ridout Road Amid Rising Housing Costs

“This upward trend in rents across all categories indicates a strong demand for HDB flats over the past year,” added 99.co.  /TISG

Read also: 99-SRX: HDB rental prices reach new all-time high, condo rental prices hit lowest since Jan 2023

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Majority of Singaporeans pin healthcare hopes on CPF, but millennials seek alternative coverage

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Tweet about how LKY’s ‘ruthless vision built modern Asia’s greatest success’ goes viral

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore makes it to list of 25 best countries for retirement security

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Zoom changes name to Zoom Communications to reflect expanding scope and plans for long-term growth

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Hotel developer demands $6 million from condo owners over ‘tiny’ 1.6cm encroachment on Killiney Road

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Singapore HDB rental market growth slows in H1 2024 but soars in H2 amid surge in condo moves and strategic upgrading

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

URA opens tender for residential sites at Media Circle and Bayshore Road to yield over 326,000 units

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.