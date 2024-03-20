Property

99-SRX: HDB rental prices reach new all-time high, condo rental prices hit lowest since Jan 2023

ByMary Alavanza

March 20, 2024
Buildings

SINGAPORE: In the latest February 2024 HDB and condo rental report from 99.co and SRX, the condo rental prices hit their lowest point in over a year since January 2023.

According to Mr Luqman Hakim, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at 99.co, this downward trend has persisted for 13 consecutive months.

The continued downward spiral is due to the glut of supply that came to the market in 2023, creating this downward pressure on rental prices,” he said.

Condo Rental Market

With too many condos available, rental prices are significantly under pressure, decreasing by 1.0% from January 2024.

Condo Rental Prices
Photo: 99-SRX

Specifically, rental prices in the Core Central Region (CCR), the Rest of Central Region (RCR), and the Outside Central Region (OCR) decreased by 1.6%, 0.5%, and 0.6%, respectively.

Condo Rental Feb 2024 SPI by Region
Photo: 99-SRX

Year-on-year, overall condo rents have plummeted by 4% since February 2023, with CCR, RCR, and OCR experiencing declines of 5.7%, 3.9%, and 2.1%, respectively.

See also  Homeowners should brace for higher mortgage rates until end of 2025: Analysts
Condo Rental Volume Feb 2024
Photo: 99-SRX

In addition, rental volumes dropped by 21.0% month-on-month, equating to an estimated 4751 units rented in February 2024 compared to 6017 units in January 2024.

This decrease represents a 7.7% decline year-on-year and is 11.9% lower than the 5-year average volume for February.

When broken down regionally, OCR accounted for 35.8% of total volumes, followed by RCR at 32.8% and CCR at 31.4%.

HDB Rental Market

On the flip side, HDB rental prices witnessed a contrasting trajectory, reaching a new all-time high in February 2024 after a slight dip the previous month.

According to Mr Hakim, “HDB rising prices is due to increasing demand from renters seeking relief from inflation where the other alternative of renting from Condominiums is still considered too expensive.”

In February 2024, HDB rents increased by 1.0% from January 2024, with Mature Estates and Non-Mature Estates rents rising by 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

HDB Rental Prices Feb 2024
Photo: 99-SRX

All room types recorded rent increases month-on-month: 3 Rooms by 0.4%, 4 Rooms by 1.5%, 5 Rooms by 0.3%, and Executives by 2.6%.

See also  Man says that he only wants "the security of having a roof over his head" - not vacations or vices
HDB Rental Feb 2024 SPI by Flat Type
Photo: 99-SRX

Comparing year-on-year figures, overall HDB rents surged by 8.4% since February 2023, with Mature Estates and Non-Mature Estates experiencing increases of 7.2% and 9.5%, respectively.

Additionally, all room types observed rent hikes: 3 Rooms by 7.8%, 4 Rooms by 8.5%, 5 Rooms by 8.1%, and Executive rents by 9.0%.

However, despite the upward trajectory in rental prices, HDB rental volumes decreased by 19.1% month-on-month, with an estimated 2448 flats rented in February 2024 compared to 3027 units in January 2024.

HDB Rental Volume Feb 2024
Photo: 99-SRX

This decline translates to an 8.4% decrease year-on-year and is 6.9% lower than the 5-year average volume for February.

Breaking it down by room type, 3-room flats constituted 31.7% of total volumes, followed by 4-room flats at 37.3%, 5-room flats at 25.4%, and Executive flats at 5.7%.

The decline in rental volumes for condos and HDB flats can be largely attributed to the festive Chinese New Year in February. According to Mr Hakim, “We expect volume to resume pick-up in Q2 of 2024.” /TISG

See also  HDB rent prices increase by 0.3% in April

Read also: 99-SRX: HDB prices hit all-time high in 2023; transaction volume expected to rebound in Q1 2024

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Singapore’s co-living revolution: Will the expansion of the biggest operator alleviate housing woes or fuel rental spikes?

September 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Fed rate cut sparks property frenzy as Singapore buyers rush in, boosting sentiment and sales post-ghost month

September 28, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

In the Hood

Labubu doll is the newest and cutest ‘volunteer’ at Sengkang that got netizens charmed and their hearts stolen

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Man earning S$4.5K/month says his wife is forcing him to switch to a higher-paying job because they “wouldn’t be able to afford a kid” in Singapore

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Travel

Kuala Lumpur International Airport surpasses Singapore’s Changi Airport in getting ranked 4th most Instagrammable Airport in the world

October 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“My parents say I’m a piece of trash because I contribute nothing financially” — 22yo pressured to quit her studies and become a dishwasher

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.