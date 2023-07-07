Stories you might’ve missed, July 7

“Bird paradise without the entrance fees” — Singapore West Zone hailed after mesmerising parakeet sighting

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared photos of an area in Singapore West Zone naturally decorated with numerous parakeets perched on a tree, a handful of commenters came together to appreciate the beauty of the graceful creatures. An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Tuesday (July 4) to share a captivating photo of a flock of parakeets perched on a tree at Singapore West Zone. Read more here…

Leong Mun Wai scolded again in Parliament, this time for video published on PSP’s Facebook page

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) newly minted chief Leong Mun Wai has found himself in the crosshairs of the ruling party once again over a video posted on his party’s Facebook page.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah confronted Mr Leong in Parliament today (5 July) over an edited video published on the PSP’s official Facebook page that she says distorted facts and violated Parliamentary rules. Ms Indranee, also a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, asked PSP to remove the video and apologize.

foodpanda rider caught on cam looking at parcels in front of Yishun flat, he then decides to take one with him

SINGAPORE: A foodpanda rider was recently caught on camera taking a parcel in front of a resident’s home. What he did not know is that the resident’s doorbell doubles as a CCTV camera, so he can be fully seen in the footage caught by the device. A TikTok user who goes by ginerfilms on the platform posted a video of the incident on Wednesday (July 6), which has seen been viewed over 276,000 times. Read more here…

Singaporean singles looking for ‘UOB Credit/Debit cardholder’ to be their date to attend Taylor Swift’s concert

SINGAPORE: The number of singles who say they’re looking for partners who are United Overseas Bank (UOB) Credit or Debit card holders has suddenly grown on Twitter, not because UOB is necessarily better than other banks.

UOB held a The Eras Tour ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, two days before the public can buy them on July 7 at noon, with cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam eligible for the pre-sale.

“Was I overcharged?” — BlueSG driver billed $650 for damage to side mirror

SINGAPORE: A BlueSG customer has raised concerns regarding what he perceives as an overcharging issue after being billed $650 by the leading electric car-sharing company for damage to the side mirror of a vehicle.

The customer, Vernon Tay, shared his experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page yesterday (5 July), highlighting his confusion over the coverage of the cost by insurance.

