foodpanda rider caught on cam looking at parcels in front of Yishun flat, he then decides to take one with him

SINGAPORE: A foodpanda rider was recently caught on camera taking a parcel in front of a resident’s home. What he did not know is that the resident’s doorbell doubles as a CCTV camera, so he can be fully seen in the footage caught by the device.

A TikTok user who goes by ginerfilms on the platform posted a video of the incident on Wednesday (July 6), which has seen been viewed over 276,000 times.

In the 22-second clip, a middle-aged man can be seen looking closely at two cylindrical packages placed on a table outside the door of a flat. One of the packages is much bigger than the other.

The man turns the smaller package over so he can look at the label on the bigger one. After touching both parcels, he appears to decide on the smaller one and casually walks away.

“POV: a foodpanda delivery rider steals your parcel without knowing that your doorbell serves as a cctv too,” the TikTok user wrote.

The caption, understandably, reads, “The audacity bruh.”

When The Independent Singapore reached out to foodpanda, we received this response:

“The individual has been identified and his rider account has been terminated. foodpanda does not condone any criminal activity and prompt action including potential suspension or blacklist, will be taken against delivery partners who are found breaking the law.”

Many TikTok users have commented on the video.

“The fact that he still check which one he gonna choose,” wrote one netizen.

Others poked fun at the situation.

One quipped, “maybe he help u try out first then review it for u.”

“Later he will send u back and charge for delivery charges,” another wrote.

“Uncle buying fruits sia, still press to see which one nicer,” a commuter chimed in.

However, one commenter wrote, “This is my worst nightmare. Some courier tends to leave parcel at doorsteps.”

The New Paper reported that the incident occurred in Yishun on Monday (July 3). /TISG

