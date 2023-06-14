‘What am I gonna do with 10 packs of rice?’ — Customer laments after foodpanda double order error

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after receiving duplicate food orders due to problems with an app’s payment system. However, what made things worse was the inability of the company’s agents to help resolve the issue.

“Why would I order the same thing within 5 mins? And paid 66 bucks for their error? What am I gonna do with 10 packs of rice? This is so ridiculous Foodpanda,” wrote Ms Flora Aurelia Tan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page late on Monday night (June 12).

Ms Tan wrote in her post that she had placed a food order at 6:55 pm, but the payment system encountered a glitch, and her card was not accepted.

However, after she tried again five minutes later, at 7 pm, the order was accidentally duplicated.

She then notified foodpanda via chat.

“4 Foodpanda agents ended the chat on me just because they couldn’t resolved the issue, along with the typical ‘we are sorry and we will do better’ kinda reply.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Tan, as well as to foodpanda.

Judging from the screenshots of the chats Ms Tan posted, it’s easy to understand why the situation got so frustrating, as her questions were never answered.

And while a foodpanda agent apologised to her, that’s as far as it went.

Ms Tan was even told that “the resolution we gave was the best we can offer in cases like yours.”

Ms Tan even resorted to asking questions like “How is this right?” “Do you understand?” “Now you want me to eat 10 rice?” and “Do you understand English?”

She was also told that her concern would be shared with relevant teams and that foodpanda would take the necessary steps to improve, which, understandably, Ms Tan did not find helpful. /TISG

