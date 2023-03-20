Diner says he’ll never use foodpanda again after he was charged for out of stock food item and yet refused a refund

The customer service agent, “Jay” merely repeated the reply that the details of Mr Teo’s case had been “thoroughly reviewed” and foodpanda would not be able to proceed with a refund

SINGAPORE: A disappointed netizen took to social media after a food delivery service declined to give him a refund even though he was charged for an incomplete order.

Mr Alan Teo wrote in a Sunday (Mar 19) Facebook post that this is the last time he’ll be using the foodpanda app, after how the company handled his complaint.

He also told The Independent Singapore that the issue is not about how much he paid, but the way the company replied to him.

Mr Teo posted screenshots of his conversation with a customer service agent, “Jay”, who wrote that a refund for his order could not be processed.

Mr Teo then asked, why the restaurant, Swee Choon Tim Sum, indicated in a note that it had run out of Baked BBQ Char Siew Bao, which he also included in his post.

“Jay” merely repeated the reply that the details of Mr Teo’s case had been “thoroughly reviewed” and foodpanda would not be able to proceed with a refund.

“We’re sorry for this but we’ll take this case on board to improve our services.”

Mr Teo then asked if it means that he needed to pay even if the restaurant had run out of stock.

The agent replied that he would escalate the issue and send a follow-up email within 24 hours.

“I didn’t get the item and yet I don’t get the refund,” wrote Mr Teo to “Jay.”

And while “Jay” wrote that he understands “how frustrating this can be” he proceeded to close the chat, telling Mr Teo that he “can start a new chat anytime if you face any other issues.”

Addressing foodpanda in his Facebook post, Mr Teo wrote, “I like the way your guys replied. there are no items that ran out of stock from your order, therefore your whole order is complete. I’m sorry, I’m afraid I can’t process a refund for this order. We appreciate your understanding on this…. This will be my last time using panda app.”

He also posted a copy of his order slip, where there was a cross drawn on the item that was undelivered.

“Food panda said will email me back within 24 hrs. So far didn’t receive any,” he told TISG, “Unlike Grab.. they take action immediately and refund on the spot when u chat with Grab. Anyway, I already stop using foodpanda.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to foodpanda for comment.

