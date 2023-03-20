Electrician charges woman $2,300 for power trip caused by faulty fridge, but claims circuit breaker needs to be replaced instead

Ms Soon then went on Google and realized that she wasn’t the only one who was almost scammed. She also posted screenshots of people who had similar experiences with the same electrician

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to warn others after an electrician wanted to charge her $2,300 to replace a whole circuit breaker when it turned out that the problem was due to a malfunctioning fridge which caused the electricity to trip.

Ms Pauline Soon wrote that her workplace experienced a power trip one night at midnight, forcing her to search online for an electrician who is on call for 24 hours. The one she contacted gave her a quote of $350 for transport fees if no repair was required, which she agreed to. However, after some checking, the electrician said it would cost them $2,300 to replace the whole breaker, an amount that was shocking to her.

“We were shocked hearing it,” she wrote in a COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 19), adding that she called a friend who disagreed with the electrician’s assessment that the whole circuit breaker needed to be changed.

“In the end, it wasn’t an issue with the circuit breaker, it was trip(ed) by a faulty fridge,” she added.

Ms Soon ended her post by writing, “After this, I went to Google for this number and realised I wasn’t the only one who was almost scammed. So please beware and share!!!”

She also posted screenshots of people who had similar experiences with the electrician as she did.

The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Soon for comments or updates. She told us that she wants her story to be shared in order to prevent others from being victimized.

