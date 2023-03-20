Stories you might’ve missed, March 20

1 month after being under direct management, Sengkang Town Council opens branch office at Anchorvale

SINGAPORE: It was an eventful weekend for The Workers’ Party, as a branch of the Sengkang Town Council was opened at Block 323C Sengkang East Way on Saturday afternoon (Mar 17). It begins operations on Monday (Mar 19). In a Facebook post, Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru, who led the WP slate in the General Election of 2020 and who chairs SKTC, thanked everyone who attended the opening of the branch office. Read more here…

‘Ridiculous daylight robbery’ — Customer shocked at $2 for Neskopi, which had been $1.50 week before

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media in shock after a drink he had ordered at a hawker centre went up in price by 50 cents in one week. “Ridiculous day light robbery,” he called it.

“Habib’s Drink stall @Ayer Raja Hawker Centre charge me $2.00 for my Neskopi last week was $1.50. Asked drink stall staff replied now$2.00. Restaurants only charge $1.50 to $ 1.70,” wrote Facebook user Mr A R Mhd Abubucker on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Mar 18).

Read more here…

Order under the Criminal Procedure Code for Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Suet Fern to attend Police interviews was not issued

SINGAPORE: The Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, confirmed in Parliament today (20 Mar) that an order under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) was not issued to Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern to attend Police interviews. In responding to questions by NCMP Leong Mun Wai and Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim, the Minister said that a specific order under the CPC was not issued because the Police normally would not issue such an order. He added that they would first contact and speak with them and send some documents, and if the parties say that they would cooperate, the Police would assume that it was in good faith, and that is how they would proceed. Read more here…

‘All these goodies and subsidies are from our tax payers’ money, they are not gifts!’ — Clementi West resident tells PSP’s Jeffrey Khoo

SINGAPORE: In a Mar 19 (Sunday) Facebook post, Progress Singapore Party member Jeffrey Khoo wrote that during a visit with residents at Clementi West, he met one woman he perceived to be “highly enlightened about goodies and financial support.”

She told him, “All these goodies and subsidies are from our tax payers’ money, they are not gifts!”

Read more here…

Kind “EurAsian” Samaritan anonymously sponsors 40 laksa bowls for seniors at hawker stall

SINGAPORE: A kind Samaritan anonymously sponsored 40 laksa bowls for seniors at a hawker stall on Wednesday (March 15). Many Singaporeans have applauded the act of kindness, in response to a post that was shared by the hawker’s establishment online. A few even took inspiration from the kind act to sponsor meals as well. Kindness. The gift that keeps on giving. A post that captured a selfless act was shared online on Wednesday (March 15). Since the publication of the post, other online users have flocked to the comments section of the post to share their acknowledgement of such a kind act. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg