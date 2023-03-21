Morning Digest, March 21

Electrician charges woman $2,300 for power trip caused by faulty fridge, but claims circuit breaker needs to be replaced instead

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to warn others after an electrician wanted to charge her $2,300 to replace a whole circuit breaker when it turned out that the problem was due to a malfunctioning fridge which caused the electricity to trip. Ms Pauline Soon wrote that her workplace experienced a power trip one night at midnight, forcing her to search online for an electrician who is on call for 24 hours. The one she contacted gave her a quote of $350 for transport fees if no repair was required, which she agreed to. However, after some checking, the electrician said it would cost them $2,300 to replace the whole breaker, an amount that was shocking to her. Read more here…

‘Ridiculous daylight robbery’ — Customer shocked at $2 for Neskopi, which had been $1.50 week before

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media in shock after a drink he had ordered at a hawker centre went up in price by 50 cents in one week. “Ridiculous day light robbery,” he called it.

“Habib’s Drink stall @Ayer Raja Hawker Centre charge me $2.00 for my Neskopi last week was $1.50. Asked drink stall staff replied now$2.00. Restaurants only charge $1.50 to $ 1.70,” wrote Facebook user Mr A R Mhd Abubucker on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Mar 18).

Read more here…

Diner says he’ll never use foodpanda again after he was charged for out of stock food item and yet refused a refund

SINGAPORE: A disappointed netizen took to social media after a food delivery service declined to give him a refund even though he was charged for an incomplete order. Mr Alan Teo wrote in a Sunday (Mar 19) Facebook post that this is the last time he’ll be using the foodpanda app, after how the company handled his complaint. Read more here…

‘Working poor individuals may be barely putting food on the table’ — S’poreans raise concerns over youth unemployment rate

SINGAPORE: In response to a recent report stating that youth unemployment in the country is the lowest since 1997, Singaporeans have raised concerns about why people of such a young age bracket were included.

Late last week (March 16), a report stated that Singapore’s youth unemployment is the lowest in 24 years. The figures cover the youth labour force, which consists of Singaporeans as well as permanent residents who are the ages 15 to 24 years old, excluding those who are still undergoing studies or training.

Read more here…

Maid asks what to do because her employer ignores the one month’s notice she gave and says a replacement must be found first

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others for help on what to do because her employer refused to give her the transfer she wanted. In a post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote: “Not sure if any of you’s have read this. Domestic helper gives one month notice for transfer but employer ignores request, saying she will only give authorisation letter once she finds a replacement”. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg