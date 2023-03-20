‘Ridiculous daylight robbery’ — Customer shocked at $2 for Neskopi, which had been $1.50 week before

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media in shock after a drink he had ordered at a hawker centre went up in price by 50 cents in one week. “Ridiculous day light robbery,” he called it.

“Habib’s Drink stall @Ayer Raja Hawker Centre charge me $2.00 for my Neskopi last week was $1.50. Asked drink stall staff replied now$2.00. Restaurants only charge $1.50 to $ 1.70,” wrote Facebook user Mr A R Mhd Abubucker on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Mar 18).

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Abubucker, and the drinks stall for comment.

Commenters on the post appeared to agree with him, with some sharing their stories.

Others told him that he could choose to no longer patronize the drinks stall.

Higher food prices have been a cause for concern for many Singaporeans since early last year, especially because of supply chain issues all over the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

Data from the Department of Statistics says that food prices went up for ten consecutive months ending in December 2022, and hawker food inflation has been especially high, rising to a 14-year high of 8.1 per cent from February 2022. /TISG

