‘I’ve never invested so much of my time on this HDB PORTAL’ — Singaporean frustrated over long queues, glitches

SINGAPORE: The process of applying to buy a home should have been streamlined, but some netizens appear to be having difficulty navigating HDB’s site.

A netizen took to three social media platforms after what we can only imagine was a very frustrating time on the site.

Ms Nurul Farisah tagged the Housing Development Board in Facebook, Instagram and TikTok posts to get some help with her application.

She wrote in her FB post that she started going online at 3:30 pm on May 30 (Tuesday) to go through the process.

“This is probably the 7th/8th time I’m balloting and i have never invested so much of my time on this HDB PORTAL,” she wrote. Unfortunately, she encountered “ALL KINDS OF ERRORS”, I went through especially regarding completing studies more than 12 months” and was unable to select any of the available options, which meant that she could not proceed.

And then she got logged out and had to join the queue until 1:30 am.

“Mind you in this time period, i have attempted on at least 5 different devices, tried all kinds of browsers, cleared cache and cookies and till present i still encounter the same issue,” she added.

At 6:30 and 7:00 am on May 31 (Wednesday), Ms Farisah entered the site “but the error persisted.”

An hour later, she called the HDB Hotline “and did the application again spoke to an officer name(d) Linda and she requested for screenshots to escalate the case.

At the same time, my Husband was already at HDB TOA PAYOH HUB and was denied entry to the building and was informed that they’re aware of the issue and we just have to keep trying……”

After this, she continued to try every half hour and was able to log in again “but …. THE ISSUE CONTINUED TO PERSIST. Tried calling the HDB HOTLINE AND THE CALL FAILED, every other hotline available that had people answering denied us assistance and insisted we call the HDB HOTLINE FOR SALES OF BALANCE / RESALE.”

“So what are you guys doing?” she asked, tagging the Housing Development Board (HDB).

She also shared her frustration in a TikTok video.

Another TikTok user who ended up in a line on the site asked, “Turns out got queue simi Sai. This is concert or what?”

On her IG stories, fortunately, Ms Farisah posted a screenshot showing that her payment to apply for the sales launch had been successful.

On its Facebook account on Wednesday (May 31), the HDB said it was aware of complaints over long queues, which it said could be due to the higher application volume as a result of the combined BTO and SBF launch.

“We have been adjusting some system parameters since yesterday and made further enhancements early this morning, to reduce the waiting time in the VWR. The waiting time to access the HDB Flat Portal has since improved, and ranged from about 3mins to 20mins this morning,” the post said.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg