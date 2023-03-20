‘All these goodies and subsidies are from our tax payers’ money, they are not gifts!’ — Clementi West resident tells PSP’s Jeffrey Khoo

The resident added that while she’ll “happily” receive these types of “goodies”, she’ll also continue to strongly support PSP.

SINGAPORE: In a Mar 19 (Sunday) Facebook post, Progress Singapore Party member Jeffrey Khoo wrote that during a visit with residents at Clementi West, he met one woman he perceived to be “highly enlightened about goodies and financial support.”

She told him, “All these goodies and subsidies are from our tax payers’ money, they are not gifts!”

The woman added that while she’ll “happily” receive these types of “goodies,” she’ll also continue to strongly support PSP.

Mr Khoo wrote that he, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Ms Hazel Poa, and a team of PSP volunteers went for door-to-door visits at Clementi West on Saturday afternoon (Mar 18).

The area is very familiar to Mr Khoo, who wrote that he had stayed at Block 611 for more than ten years and that “coming to this area to visit old friends is always a pleasure.”

He then wrote that the PSP team had two “interesting encounters” in the course of their visit, one with the woman who talked with them about “goodies” and financial support, and another with a woman who is in need of a new wheelchair.

The resident was assisted in filling up forms by Ms Poa, with Mr Khoo observing that “Not all forms are easily understood and therefore a bit of help goes a long way.”

Mr Khoo was part of the PSP slate at West Coast GRC in the General Election in 2020, which was spearheaded by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who had served as a Member of Parliament under the ruling People’s Action Party at Ayer Rajah for 26 years.

In 2011, Dr Tan left the party to stand as a candidate in that year’s election, losing by 0.35 per cent to Tony Tan. His attempt to contest in the succeeding presidential election was thwarted due to a controversial change in the criteria for candidacy.

In 2019, along with several others, he founded PSP, becoming its first Secretary-General, a position he held until 2021. He is currently the party chair.

In the General Election of 2020, the PSP slate got 48.31 per cent of the vote, narrowly losing to the PAP team, which includes ministers S Iswaran and Desmond Lee. /TISG

