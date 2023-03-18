‘$8 for this plate of mediorce food. Omg!’ — Shocked customer warns others

SINGAPORE: A chai peng stall customer took to social media to warn others about the high price of a meal he had recently, appearing to feel that he had paid too much for food that wasn’t even that good.

Facebook user Tan Boon Keng wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Wednesday (Mar 15), “Just like to warn patrons of the exorbitant prices that this chai peng stall at Food Junction @ Rivervale mall (Sengkang) charges. $8 for this plate of mediocre food. Omg!”

He posted a photo of his meal consisting of pork, rice, bean sprouts, egg, and cabbage, along with a receipt for $8.00 from the eatery.

Before comments were turned off on the post, some netizens appeared to agree that the meal was quite pricey.

Another wrote, “Sigh, Rivervale Mall food junction again,” presumably because the establishment has been featured in COMPLAINT SINGAPORE in the past, like when one netizen complained about an unfair discount and the price of a takeaway box.

And in August 2021, members of the public highlighted concern over a large crack in the exterior façade of the mall.

A netizen named Kenny Wu took to Facebook on Aug 25, 2021, to warn others of the state of a portion of Rivervale Mall’s exterior wall. A large crack formed at the top of the building’s façade, extending down a few metres.

Another netizen, Alfred Hoe showed a photo of the crack from a higher angle, writing, “Anybody aware of the defect at Rivervale Mall?” he asked in a post on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page. “This is very dangerous; if it breaks and falls off, it will hit people,” a netizen commented on the photo.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to The Food Junction for comment on the Mar 15 post.







