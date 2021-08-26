Huge crack on Sengkang’s Rivervale Mall façade worries public

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members of the public highlighted concern over a large crack on the exterior façade of Rivervale Mall in Sengkang.

One Kenny Wu took to Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 25) to warn others of the state of a portion of Rivervale Mall’s exterior wall.

A large crack formed at the top of the building’s façade, extending down a few metres.

Another photo from Alfred Hoe showed the crack from a higher angle.

“Anybody aware of the defect at Rivervale Mall?” he asked in a post on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page.

“This is very dangerous; if it breaks and falls off, it will hit people,” a netizen commented on the photo.

Rivervale Vista Residents’ Network also took to Facebook to address the concern highlighted by residents and volunteers who spotted the large crack.

“The safety of our residents is always our primary concern,” the post noted.

“We are in touch with the mall management, and they have since cordoned off the affected area while safety checks take place.”

“For our residents who frequent the mall, please be mindful in the meantime,” the post added.

Photos of the barricaded area were also posted, showing visitors taking a longer route to enter the mall.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) confirmed being aware of the crack on the mall.

An engineer was sent to investigate the site, with preliminary findings indicating the top portion of the concrete wall dislodged from the adjoining brick wall, reported Mothership.

The cracks had also been patched up in the past.

BCA noted that the structural integrity of the building is not affected by the crack.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Rivervale Mall management for a statement. /TISG

