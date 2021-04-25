Caught on camera: False ceiling near Golden Mile Complex entrances collapses

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A section of a false ceiling near the entrance of Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road was caught on camera collapsing on Friday (Apr 23).

The impact left a cloud of dust in the area as nearby members of the public witnessed the scene.

Meanwhile, photos circulating in WhatsApp showed a large section of ceiling boards attached to a wooden frame, nails, and wiring exposed, strewn across a portion of the stairs near the taxi stand.

According to a Straits Times report, no injuries were reported.

An eyewitness shared with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that she heard the sound of something breaking seconds before the ceiling collapsed.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force representative noted that it was not alerted to any incident at the shopping centre.

The area where the ceiling collapsed was cordoned off, and workers were spotted cleaning the rubble later in the evening, reported Wanbao.

In response to the news, members from the online community urged authorities to review the safety of old buildings.

“Building Construction Authority must make sure that buildings in Singapore are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety. The focus must be more on old buildings to ensure public safety,” noted Facebook user MC Lee.

A video of the aftermath can be watched here. /TISG

