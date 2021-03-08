Ceiling collapses at Northpoint City; no reported injuries

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Shoppers in Northpoint City in Yishun were shocked after a section of a ceiling collapsed suddenly. There were no injuries reported.

Member of the public Jaya Letchumi took to Facebook on Saturday (Mar 6) to highlight that the roof area of a café named Kueh & Mee had fallen. The stall is known for its Indonesian cuisine like kueh and mee rebus.

Ms Jaya included photos of the incident showing a gaping hole on the stall’s ceiling while its menu signage had fallen to the counter.

“OMG, the roof collapsed at Kueh & Mee restaurant at Northpoint. Just happened,” said Ms Jaya. “Where is the safety of employees and customers?” asked the concerned individual.

According to a witness who spoke to 8world.com, shoppers in the area were shocked at the sight. They also wondered how such a thing could happen.

NorthPoint City had informed 8world.com that no one was hurt in the incident. Security and mall management staff were at the scene to assist the café’s employees and customers.

In a follow-up post, Facebook user Max Ong uploaded a photo of the eatery’s stall sealed off with plastic coverings. It will be closed for repairs, said Northpoint City.

In a separate incident on Jan 8, 2021, a ceiling board at Junction 8 mall fell on a 17-year-old’s head, causing him pain. The accident resulted in an overnight hospital stay.

Moviegoers at Shaw Theatres Nex cinema hall were also shocked when a ventilation system came crashing down on the seats on Aug 30 last year. Although the ventilation duct did not hit anyone directly, two moviegoers were injured after getting hit with plaster debris./TISG

