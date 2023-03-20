Maid asks what to do because her employer ignores the one month’s notice she gave and says a replacement must be found first

Netizens who commented on the post said that such an incident was not uncommon.

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others for help on what to do because her employer refused to give her the transfer she wanted.

In a post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote: “Not sure if any of you’s have read this. Domestic helper gives one month notice for transfer but employer ignores request, saying she will only give authorisation letter once she finds a replacement”.

While she did not state if that was a situation she personally faced or if it was something that happened to a friend of hers, netizens who commented on the post said that such an incident was not uncommon.

Earlier this month, a maid took to social media complaining that her employer was forcing her to stay and work for them despite her wanting to transfer elsewhere.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, a maid asked others for advice as her work permit was due to expire soon and her contract with her current employers was ending. She wrote that her employers wanted her to renew her contract with them, but she added that she did not want to do so.

The helper wrote that she had worked with her current employer for four years already and wanted to transfer to work for a different employer. However, she added that her current employers did not want to give her a letter of consent allowing her to transfer. Worried, she asked if there was any way she could still be able to transfer to a different employer.

In the comments section, the maid also said that she had spoken to her employers many times and had even begged them but they wanted her to continue working for them. Others also said that the maid’s only option might be to then return to her home country and then come back to Singapore to work for another employer.

