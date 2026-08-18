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Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Netizen asks: What’s something you stopped caring about as you got older?

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Growing older means facing different responsibilities and embracing different timelines for many of us. On Reddit, a netizen shared that he/she used to care about what other people might think of him/her, and he/she tried to keep up with the lives of his/her friends just to not feel left behind.

However, he/she outgrew this perspective and accepted the fact that everyone has their own life pace. Furthermore, he/she wondered what people usually worry about in their 20s that they really don’t care about anymore as they grow older. 

With this question, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions that sparked a really interesting discussion in the comments section. 

One admitted that he/she would rather spend time alone than with people who do not care about them in friendships. 

“I’m caring less about other people’s general opinions, others’ perception of me, and personal appearance. Don’t get me wrong, I’m fastidious about hygiene and neatness, but don’t care for trends or dress codes,” another comment claimed. 

For some, they stopped caring about what other people say they should do in their lives. 

“I do what I want to do, not what they want me to do,” a netizen remarked. 

“The truth is 99% of people who make suggestions or give advice on how to live your life. Their own lives are in a mess…You cannot waste your time being bothered by these people…Let them say whatever they want,” a comment concluded. 

At the end of the day, this discussion thread shows that change really does come with ageing, and that people care less about their timelines and other people’s expectations as they focus on their own growth. Life is too short to live by the world’s standards, and what truly matters most is to believe in oneself and stay dedicated to fulfilling one’s path. 

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