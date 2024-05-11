;
International

House rejects Greene’s bid to oust Johnson

ByGemma Iso

May 11, 2024
house-rejects-greene’s-bid-to-oust-johnson

The House of Representatives swiftly thwarted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership position. With Democrats joining forces, the resounding vote in favor of Johnson put an end to what was considered the most serious challenge to his speakership.

Navigating through a razor-thin majority, Johnson now finds himself with an opportunity to redirect focus towards other pressing issues, albeit amidst potential criticism from within his own party’s ranks due to the support from Democrats.

Following the decisive vote, Johnson addressed reporters briefly, labeling Greene’s campaign against him as “misguided” and expressing gratitude for the display of confidence from his colleagues.

“I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort,” Johnson stated. “I intend to do what I believe to be the right thing, which I was elected to do. And I’ll let the chips fall where they may.”

Greene had been hinting at the possibility of triggering a vote against the speaker for weeks, reigniting internal divides within the House GOP conference.

Decisive vote of the House

The House voted decisively to table Greene’s motion to remove Johnson, with only a fraction of Republicans voting against it. The move to support Johnson came after House Democratic leadership announced their intention to assist in keeping him in his position by voting to table the motion.

Earlier in the week, Greene, Johnson, and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky engaged in discussions where Greene outlined her grievances with Johnson’s leadership and her priorities. The unexpected decision by Greene to trigger her motion caught House Republicans off guard, as they had anticipated more time following what were believed to be productive meetings between Johnson and Greene.

“I was shocked,” remarked GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, reflecting the surprise and uncertainty that ensued within the Republican ranks following Greene’s move.

Read More News

Trudeau’s Canada planning life imprisonment for anyone posting online ‘Hate Speech’

The post House rejects Greene’s bid to oust Johnson appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Sports

Football: Ogura experiment yields mixed results ahead of AFF Championship

November 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Indonesia takes the crown as the world’s ‘Most Generous Nation’

November 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Relationships

Woman puzzled and heartbroken after man earning S$1.5k suddenly stops pursuing her after three weeks

November 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

“Is this how Singapore workforce really is?” Intern shares she ended up going to work sick because HR got upset when she took MC previously

November 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.