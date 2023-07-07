“Bird paradise without the entrance fees” — Singapore West Zone hailed after mesmerising parakeet sighting

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared photos of an area in Singapore West Zone naturally decorated with numerous parakeets perched on a tree, a handful of commenters came together to appreciate the beauty of the graceful creatures.

An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Tuesday (July 4) to share a captivating photo of a flock of parakeets perched on a tree at Singapore West Zone.

The photo drew a handful of netizens who appreciated the sight. A few tried to guess where exactly the photo was taken. “CCK, I think,” said one. Another tried to get more specific by guessing, “CCK Avenue 4?”

“I have been wondering. Is there any particular reason why only the West have such a big population of parakeets?” asked a netizen. A few replied with one saying, “Maybe it was close to the former Jurong Bird Park.”

Another questioned, “Escapees from Jurong Bird Park?”

However, a third pointed out many parakeets in other areas, saying, “Not true though. Loads of them in Loyang Pasir Ris area.”

A fourth added, “I’ve seen multiple birds like this near Kallang as well.”

One netizen likened the area to a “bird paradise without the entrance fees.”

Another exclaimed, “There are SO many in Hougang! Quite a scene to behold.”

One of the comments even read, “Parakeet paradise.”

Parakeets, a parrot species, can be found around Singapore.

