Morning Digest, Jan 25

Woman says ‘I’m only 22, but with BTO 4-6 years wait time, how to know if my “significant other” is The One to officially commit forever?’

SINGAPORE — Young Singaporean couples may find themselves in a unique situation because of space limitations in the country, often having to wait until a home is made available for them. Unfortunately, the wait can take years! A 22-year-old woman whose been with her boyfriend for a year now wishes not to waste time getting her own place but is unsure if the man she’s with is THE ONE. She wrote to r/askSingapore for advice on Sunday (Jan 22): “With BTO having approx. 4-6 years waiting time, i’m anxious to apply and bid so that I can secure a house ASAP. However, I’m just not ready to commit to a lifelong relationship so early (I’m only 22). Read more here…

Man says his GF ‘feels slighted’ after receiving $10 angbao from his mum, says she expects more with new notes instead of used notes

SINGAPORE — A man took to Reddit after having trouble with his girlfriend. The girlfriend felt slighted because his mum gave her a CNY red envelope (angbao) containing $10.

“She feels slighted by it because 10 dollars is the lowest she got among all the ang pows she got from her relatives. And she expects the notes to be new notes instead of used note,” he added. As for him, he wrote that the angbao is “just a gesture and the amount don’t really matter.”

Read more here…

‘Please be a civilized person’ — Woman tells upstairs neighbour who always hangs ‘super wet floor mat & mop over balcony’

SINGAPORE — In a country where space is limited, a little consideration and thoughtfulness between people who live next to each other can go a long way. Otherwise, one might end up being complained about on social media instead, just like an upper-floor resident who appears to regularly leave his “super wet watery floor mat and mop” on his balcony. Ms Lai Mei Fonh, a neighbour, wrote in a post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 22) about the problem, posting a photo of the water damage on her ceiling as well. She appealed to the neighbour, “Please be a civilized person 呗,” adding, “Evidence speaks.” Read more here…

‘S$11 for chicken & egg?’ — Customer asks if he has grown old or if the market has gone crazy

SINGAPORE — A photo of chicken meat and egg got a customer asking if he has grown old or if the market has “going crazy” after paying S$11 for the meal.

A photo of an omelette with rice and fried chicken was posted on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jan 22) with the caption, “S$11 for a chicken and egg? Am I already old, or is the market already going too crazy?”

Read more here…

‘My breast is out’ — DJ Jade Rasif doesn’t know how to wear her crop t-shirt, asks how to wear it

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif shared in her Instagram stories her dilemma about her black top. She was given two options: one was to wear the top so that she exposed her breasts, or the other, wherein her breasts were covered. But both these options seemed to look wrong for her. “Someone I do not know how to wear this t-shirt,” the DJ said as she tried to figure out how to adjust and wear the crop top properly. “Is it like this but then my breast is out so obviously it is not right,” Jade mentioned as she showed the first option to the camera. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg