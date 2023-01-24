‘My breast is out’ — DJ Jade Rasif doesn’t know how to wear her crop t-shirt, asks how to wear it

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif shared in her Instagram stories her dilemma about her black top. She was given two options: one was to wear the top so that she exposed her breasts, or the other, wherein her breasts were covered. But both these options seemed to look wrong for her.

“Someone I do not know how to wear this t-shirt,” the DJ said as she tried to figure out how to adjust and wear the crop top properly. “Is it like this but then my breast is out so obviously it is not right,” Jade mentioned as she showed the first option to the camera.

Jade was about to go on a show and only had that top which she wrongly expected to be a casual and uncomplicated black one.

“Then when I turn it around, doesn’t it look wrong?” she said as she continued to examine the confusing top.

The DJ followed up later on, also in her Instagram Stories, as she discovered the right way to wear it. She shared an IG reel that reveals a model wearing the top, exposing her breasts.

