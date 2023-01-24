‘S$11 for chicken & egg?’ — Customer asks if he has grown old or if the market has gone crazy

SINGAPORE — A photo of chicken meat and egg got a customer asking if he has grown old or if the the market has “going crazy” after paying S$11 for the meal.

A photo of an omelette with rice and fried chicken was posted on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jan 22) with the caption, “S$11 for a chicken and egg? Am I already old, or is the market already going too crazy?”

The meal was allegedly purchased from Giant Hypermarket, according to the tagged location.

Netizens also thought that paying S$11 for the meal was too much. “It’s overcharged. Daylight robbery,” said Facebook user Hassan Mohd Noor.

“Only CNY time can Daylight Robbery mah. You should ask how much the increase 1st before buying. Some more scary than robber,” added another netizen.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Mira Ahmad revealed that they ate at the same stall recently yet didn’t find the meal overpriced. “That’s weird. I ate there with my husband yesterday. He took one chicken, two begedil, that same omelette and sambal goreng. Only cost S$9. You should question the stall and why it costs as such. I would,” she suggested.

Others explained that Giant Hypermart’s nasi padang is expensive. “So beware, guys. Ask first how much before take,” advised Facebook user Dan Ism.

“$11???? That’s too much to charge for just what’s on the plate. Perhaps next time can get clarification on the breakdown of the charges,” said another netizen, highlighting the need to ask for a price breakdown during such scenarios.

The customer also commented that he brought up the matter with the food court management. He asked the management to ask the stall operator but didn’t receive any updates. /TISG

