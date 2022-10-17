Home News Featured News Customer: Mala stall operator increases food price every time I asked 'how...

Customer: Mala stall operator increases food price every time I asked 'how much' and then shouts 'go away!' when confronted

Photo: FB screengrab

The stall operator was mumbling, so the customer had to ask multiple times. Check out how much the stall operator increased the price... 😲

By Hana O
A customer had to repeatedly confirm the price of his meal, and the amount mentioned by the stall operator allegedly increased each time to the point that the final price was three dollars more than on the menu.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member ordered water-cooked beef, which was listed as S$14 on the menu of a Mala stall at Chinese Garden Block 346 beside Jurong East Sports Hall.

Photo: FB screengrab

The stall operator allegedly raised the price of the meal every time the customer asked how much. The stall operator was mumbling, so the customer had to ask multiple times.

“Eventually raised by three whole dollars. I asked him why he kept changing prices and shouted go away!” said the customer.

A Facebook user wondered why the price increased, so the customer explained in more detail what happened.

“I asked to takeaway and one bowl of rice (some stalls charge extra for takeaway), and he mumbled 14 (I think), so I double-confirmed; then he mumbled something else I couldn’t hear, so I asked again, and it became 17 dollars.”

The customer then asked if the bowl of rice was S$3, to which the stall operator responded, “17 want or don’t want?”

“I asked how come he kept changing prices, and that’s when he shouted go away.”

Facebook user Tan Tai Ji advised asking for a receipt for reference during such situations, as customers have this right.

Meanwhile, netizens explained that customers craving mala must be prepared to pay an extra price.

“Mala always like this. Want eat mala then prepare to be tok. No choice de,” said Facebook users. /TISG

'Not even one star, should be zero star' — Customer feels cheated by char siew stall giving smaller portion than what was paid for

