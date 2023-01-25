Netizens say Singapore is first-world country, but ATM outlet litterbugs don’t reflect first-world citizens

SINGAPORE — A photo of an ATM outlet with discarded receipts scattered on the floor got a member of the public wondering if Singapore was indeed a first-world country.

“Guys, come on, we are (a) first world country. Location Ang Mo Kio Central Stage DBS outlet,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Monday (Jan 23).

He included a photo of the ATM outlet with receipts thrown on the floor below the machines.

Members of the online community commented that though the country is first-world, the citizens don’t reflect it.

“1st world country but many 3rd world citizen and mindset,” said Facebook user Nicholas Chan. “1st world country doesn’t mean you are 1st world citizens, leh,” said another individual.

Netizens also provided suggestions to keep the area tidier and ensure a trash bin is present to dispose of the receipts.

“Should set default no receipt. Only issue when needed” added another netizen.

“There’s an option to see the account balance without printing a hard copy. If only the fella who throws these slips were to know that scammers can steal their money with these slips, they would then stop printing them or will keep them after printing them. Alternatively, the banks can start charging a nominal fee for printing,” said Facebook user Kristan Lim.

Netizen Benny Chow suggested penalizing the litterbugs. “Very easy, check the account holders of those receipts on the floor. Fine them!” /TISG

