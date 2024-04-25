;
Singaporean youths embrace independent travel before turning 18

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 25, 2024
SINGAPORE: Nearly half of Singaporean youths take their first self-funded trip before the age of 18 without parental supervision, according to the latest “First Trip with Skyscanner” report.

This survey involved 1,000 individuals aged 18 to 25 and reveals a growing trend among Singapore’s young population to travel independently at a young age.

The report highlights that 44% of Singaporean youths embark on their first self-funded trip before reaching adulthood, with 94% having either travelled independently or planning to do so. This suggests a strong desire for autonomy and adventure among the younger generation in Singapore.

The survey results show that 58% of respondents planned their trips alone, while 66% funded their travels from personal savings. A notable 22% of youths ventured on their first trip without any companions, highlighting their sense of independence and self-reliance.

The report also indicates that travel has a broader significance for many Singaporean youths. About 65% travel to explore potential cities for future living or work, and 62% have either studied abroad or plan to in the near future.

Spontaneity also plays a role in travel planning, with 24% booking trips just one to two weeks in advance, and 13% choosing not to book a return ticket, leaving their plans open-ended.

Safety remains a significant concern, particularly among female travellers, with 80% expressing caution. Budget is another factor, as noted by 56% of respondents. These considerations have led to 36% of Singaporean youths choosing Southeast Asia as their first travel destination due to its reputation for safety and budget-friendly travel options.

On average, Singaporean youths spend around $940 on airfare for their first trip, with the majority spending between $1,200 to $1,600. This spending pattern reflects the balance between their desire for exploration and the need for cost-effective travel.

