Woman says ‘I’m only 22, but with BTO 4-6 years wait time, how to know if my “significant other” is The One to officially commit forever?’

SINGAPORE — Young Singaporean couples may find themselves in a unique situation because of space limitations in the country, often having to wait until a home is made available for them. Unfortunately, the wait can take years!

A 22-year-old woman whose been with her boyfriend for a year now wishes not to waste time getting her own place but is unsure if the man she’s with is THE ONE. She wrote to r/askSingapore for advice on Sunday (Jan 22): “With BTO having approx. 4-6 years waiting time, i’m anxious to apply and bid so that I can secure a house ASAP. However, I’m just not ready to commit to a lifelong relationship so early (I’m only 22).

Been together with my partner for about a year now. Don’t have much friends so i’m mostly spending time with him and he’s the favourite part of my day. Of course there are traits i dislike/we have some quarrels but how do you decide if you are happy with this person for the rest of your life?

Just curious on how people decide if your partner is The One and know when you are ready to officially commit forever.”

Reddit users were more than willing to advise, offering both words of wisdom and practical counsel.

“There’s no such thing as ‘The One’,” one Redditor wrote, noting that the post owner is still quite young.

“One way i found out that i can be with my now bf/fiance for life is how we can both be in the same room, not talking, doing our own things, and be comfortable about it,” another advised.

Others agreed.

Some advised taking a trip together or living with each other for some time.

“Housing is not a reason to be stuck with the wrong person,” warned a Reddit user, noting that the four to six years waiting time is not true for every area.

Another warned, “Amongst people who I know of – about slightly more than 1/3 of the couples who secured a BTO flat broke up before the flat is completed.”

And one Reddit user wrote, “the ONE doesn’t magically appear.. It’s a long term series of management, endurance and considerations for each other.”

