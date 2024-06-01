SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online have lambasted a job advertisement on Indeed as they questioned why a position with multiple roles was posted for only one job seeker.

The listing was shared on the SingaporeRaw subreddit late on Thursday (May 30) by u/SulaimanWar, who captioned it “Do the job of 3 people for the pay of 1.”

The ad shows that it was posted on Indeed by MINI Group SG, a wholesale company that caters to various hospitality services such as mini marts, kopitiams, restaurants, offices, and others.

The position is a full-time one and the salary offered is S$5,200 to S$7,000 per month. The company is looking for a “2D & 3D multimedia designer and animator, game character designer, logo creater (sic), photo and video editor.”

The ad also included a lengthy list of software the would-be hire is required to know.

If that sounds like a lot to you, you won’t be surprised that many Reddit users felt the same.

One commenter wrote that contrary to u/SulaimanWar wrote, the job was for “more like 8” people as he listed the different duties expected of the employee: 2D Designer, 3D Designer, 2D Animator, 3D Animator, Game Character designer, Logo Creator, Photo Editor, and Video Editor.

Others responded to this, saying that the employee would also need to know programming, as well as excel and powerpoint, with one writing, “Knn, employee might as well run his own company.”

“They will get a guy who is a jack of all trades and doesn’t specialise in anything,” another chimed in.

Another Reddit user said that this type is listing is common in Singapore. “I have been hired for multiple roles, where in other companies (which are global brands) needed a team to run. 1 person doing 5 jobs for less than market rate,” they added.

“Do everything and the SME boss can earn more profit to buy more landed properties and change new cars,” a commenter wrote.

One Reddit user said that this sort of listing daunted him, writing, “As a guy taking learning some of the software mentioned here I am now even more scared for my future.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Indeed and MINI Group SG for comment on the Reddit post. /TISG

