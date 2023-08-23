MND seeks information from AHTC regarding Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh’s roles in payment, procurement processes

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of National Development said in a release on Aug 22 (Tuesday) that it has written to the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) to ask for information on the powers and duties of Workers’ Party Members of Parliament Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh.

This is in connection with the Court of Appeal finding that Ms Lim, Mr Singh, along with former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and other AHTC officials, had not acted in good faith to discharge their duties.

Ms Lim is the party chair, while Mr Singh is the current secretary general. They have both been representing Aljunied GRC in Parliament since 2011.

Last month, Mr Low and Ms Lim were found liable for negligence in the town council payments process as part of the ongoing civil trial involving the alleged misuse of S$33.7 million in AHTC funds, while Mr Singh was cleared of any wrongdoing in the matter.

On Aug 22, the MND wrote, “Given the Court of Appeal’s findings of Ms Lim and Mr Singh acting without good faith, and in gross negligence, MND has written to AHTC seeking information on:

Ms Lim’s and Mr Singh’s specific powers and duties in relation to their involvement in AHTC’s payment and procurement processes, actions that AHTC intends to take, if any, in relation to Ms Lim and Mr Singh, given the CA’s findings that they acted without good faith, and in gross negligence and such other actions AHTC intends to take.”

When the response from AHTC is given, National Development Minister Desmond Lee will be considering whether further regulatory action under the Town Councils Act must be issued to safeguard public monies entrusted to the Town Council.

AHTC has been given two weeks from Aug 22 to respond, CNA reported. /TISG

