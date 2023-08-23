“Can you feel the PASSION?” — Die-hard fan screaming ‘MR THARMAAAN’ over and over grabs netizens’ attention

SINGAPORE: With the Nomination Day behind us and the campaign for the Presidential Elections in full swing, it seems that some people are feeling more than a touch of election fever.

That certainly seems to be the case for one fan of former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is running for the presidency against former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former chief executive of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian.

The fan loudly calling out Mr Tharman’s name repeatedly was caught on a video posted on the Facebook page of AsiaOne and then shared on TikTok on the @kayatoast.withegg account on Tuesday (Aug 22).

A bespectacled, middle-aged man can be heard shouting at the top of his voice: “MR THARMAAAN… MR THARMAAAN… THARMAAAN… THARMAAAAAAANNN…” before fading out and apparently getting overwhelmed has now been viewed on TikTok over 66,000 times.

And while not everyone’s been a fan of the enthusiastic fan, many commenters on TikTok called him a die-hard, true-blue supporter of the candidate.

A few wondered, however, if the man was shouting “Mrs Tharman,” in reference to the ex-Senior Minister’s wife. Ms Jane Yumiko Ittogi is a lawyer by profession and in the last decade, has led initiatives to help uplift the less fortunate and possibly has a following of her own.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts